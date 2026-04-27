CNN’s Keilar: DHS Shutdown ‘Has Extended This Long Because of Democrats’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Brianna Keilar stated that it’s “because of Democrats” that the DHS shutdown has “extended” as long as it has.

While discussing the shutdown in the context of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend with Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Keilar said, “[K]nowing that it has extended this long because of Democrats, are you seeing the Democratic opposition any different?”

Subramanyam answered, “Well, again, Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans came together unanimously with a strategy to fund everything but ICE. ICE already has 43 billion dollars. And so, we agree with that strategy. We were ready to vote for it. But House Republicans, and specifically Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), decided that they didn’t want to put it on the floor for a vote. So, this could end very quickly. But, until then, we’re still in this mess that we’re in right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett