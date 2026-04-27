Dem Rep. Barragán: Toning Down Rhetoric ‘Needs to Start with the President’

During an interview with CBS News on Monday, Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) said that toning down rhetoric “starts at the top, and you need to have the president set that tone as well. And so, I invite him to do that.” “And it really needs to start with the president.”

Host Reed Cowan asked, “I have about 20 seconds left in our conversation with you…we are in an environment where we are seeing more and more amped up political rhetoric and political violence now. What is your call, as a member of Congress, to people watching, about conversations we should be having?”

Barragán answered, “Well, I think it starts at the top, and you need to have the president set that tone as well. And so, I invite him to do that. You can take a look at a number of his tweets, even the January 6, where he’s inciting violence and then saying people are going to be pardoned. That does not help. And I think people think they have a free pass. But everybody needs to tone it down when it comes to watching what they say, how they say it. It starts at the top. It definitely goes down to members of Congress, local elected officials, and everybody. So, I hope people will take that into consideration. And it really needs to start with the president.”

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