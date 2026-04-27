Dem Rep. Subramanyam: Don’t View Dem Stance on DHS Funding Differently, We Won’t Include ICE

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said that there shouldn’t be a DHS shutdown and responded to a question on if he views the Democratic approach on DHS funding any differently now by saying that “Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans came together unanimously with a strategy to fund everything but ICE. ICE already has 43 billion dollars. And so, we agree with that strategy.”

Subramanyam said, “We shouldn’t be in this shutdown. The Senate passed a unanimous bill, and the House Republicans decided not to put it on the floor. It would pass if it was on the floor. So, this shutdown should end soon. But we shouldn’t be jeopardizing law enforcement and their ability to do their jobs either. And so, I hope we can come to a solution this week and House Republicans put that Senate bill to the floor.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar then said, “It will reopen because of Republicans banding together to vote for it.”

Subramanyam responded, “That’s the hope.”

Keilar then asked, “But knowing that it has extended this long because of Democrats, are you seeing the Democratic opposition any different?”

Subramanyam answered, “Well, again, Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans came together unanimously with a strategy to fund everything but ICE. ICE already has 43 billion dollars. And so, we agree with that strategy. We were ready to vote for it. But House Republicans, and specifically Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), decided that they didn’t want to put it on the floor for a vote. So, this could end very quickly. But, until then, we’re still in this mess that we’re in right now.”

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