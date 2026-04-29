Dem Rep. Smith: Trump, Hegseth in Total Agreement They Should Have ‘Absolute Power’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth were in total agreement that they should have “absolute power.”

Smith said, “The logic problem here is Pete thinks he can just say Iran having a nuclear weapon is bad. Therefore, whatever we do is good. There’s actually quite a few steps between those two things that he keeps wanting to paper over. And mostly he wants to talk about the past, you know, and what he didn’t like about Joe Biden.”

He continued, “The Trump administration doesn’t seem to know where they’re going, and they think they can just shout nuclear weapons. nuclear weapons, they’re bad. Therefore, that proves we’re right. It doesn’t. We seem to be stuck. And they don’t want to explain how they’re going to get us unstuck.”

He added, “It’s all part of the Trump administration, they’re right and they want to eliminate any impediment to their power. I mean, remember he kicked the press corps out of the Pentagon. He fired all the inspector general. He fired a whole lot of the lawyers, the JAGS were supposed to keep him in check. I think Trump and Hegseth are in total agreement on the fact that they should have absolute power and shouldn’t be checked or questioned, and that’s not the way our constitutional Republic is supposed to work.”

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