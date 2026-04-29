Warnock: ‘Extreme’ Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act Opinion ‘Awful’

On Wednesday, on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) suggested he didn’t like the Supreme Court decision striking down Louisiana’s second majority-black congressional district.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “What is your reaction to the court’s decision today?”

Warnock said, “It is an awful decision. And, today is a devastating day in the history of our fight for a democracy that looks like America. The decision of, this Supreme Court, is deeply disappointing. But we will not lose hope. We will continue to fight. But let me be really clear, as the pastor of the church that Martin Luther King Jr. led the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is the crowning achievement of the Civil Rights movement, and it is an achievement that is consecrated in the blood, quite literally, the blood of martyrs. Those who stood up like my own parishioner, John Lewis, who took a beating, and was assaulted on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Amelia Boynton, who was gassed, so many others who lost their lives fighting for this. And we should be really clear that this extreme Supreme Court sided with the opponents of that movement today. And I think we’re going to see as a result of that, at least the peril that we will we will see a Congress that looks less and less like America.”

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