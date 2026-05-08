House Dem Caucus Chair on GOP Claims Dems Are Too Far Left: GOP’s in Charge 

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) responded to a question on Republicans saying that Democrats are too far left by stating that Republicans control everything, “And to blame Democrats just seems, this is why the group has 30% approval rating.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “POLITICO, the Playbook this morning — which we all read when we wake up — has a focus on what the Republican midterm message is and the message from the White House. And they have a quote from a Republican close to the White House saying, quote — this is their message: ‘The Democrats are woke, weak, and way too liberal,’ a Republican close to the White House told Playbook, ‘We’ll make sure every voter in America remembers that.’ How do you battle that message?”

Aguilar answered, “I suppose that could be a message if you were in the minority, if you didn’t control anything in government. They control every lever of government. They control the House of Representatives. They control the Senate. They control the White House. And to blame Democrats just seems, this is why the group has 30% approval rating. They cannot govern. They cannot lead. They do not have a strategy to lower the costs that people face. And that’s, unfortunately, what the American people are seeing. So, this is just all smokescreen.”

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