Cory Booker: Trump ‘Is an Embarrassment on the World Stage’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made the shocking declaration that President Donald Trump was “an embarrassment on the world stage.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s start with Iran. I wonder, for the sake of bringing these hostilities to an end, would you support a short-term deal with Iran that leaves the broader issue of Iran’s nuclear program to be solved in later negotiations?”

Booker said, “So remember, the Strait of Hormuz was not closed at the beginning of this conflict. This conflict has been a massive disaster, and Donald Trump himself is an embarrassment on the world stage. I hear from allies all around the world. He has got us into a trap, and we’re effectively in a stalemate with Iran. And the people that are paying the price was American military. Hundreds injured, 14 lives lost, and the American people collectively were spending billions of dollars more in the price spikes that we’ve seen as a result of this. This president has no way out. This is going to go on for months, and that pain is going to continue to be felt by people he promised to lower prices for and keep us out of foreign entanglements.”

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