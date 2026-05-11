Comey: I Will Continue to Criticize Trump — ‘Required If You Care About America’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former FBI Director James Comey said he won’t stop criticizing President Donald Trump because “that’s required if you care about America.”

Comey said, “Donald Trump has a bottomless desire to gain revenge against those who criticized him. And I’m not going to stop criticizing him because I think that’s a that’s required if you care about America. And so it will just keep going. If he gets rid of Blanche, he’ll try to find someone else. Look at the bottom of every barrel there are still apples. And so he will find someone to do what he wants to do.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What is it that you are accused of doing?”

Comey said, “In the current indictment? Communicating, making and communicating a threat to assassinate the president of the United States.”

Wallace said, “And what did you actually do? What is your defense?”

Comey said, “I’m not going to talk about that because I as I’ve said many times, I believe in the independent federal judiciary and the court rules require that if you’re participating in a criminal case, you don’t talk about it outside of court. And so we’ll have a lot to say in the courtroom. But I want to respect the rules and the court.”

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