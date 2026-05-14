Carville: ‘The Rise in Gas Prices Is 100% Attributable to the Actions of Donald Trump’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville claimed the gas price increase was “100% attributable” to President Donald Trump.

Host Ari Melber said, “I wanted to show you some of the Republicans that are now joining Democrats, at least in claiming they want to they want to stand up on the war. It’s late to be clear, but Murkowski, Collins and Rand Paul, who has made noise before, to be fair, and the Senate Democrats, at least saying they want to back this resolution to end the war. What do you see there and does that matter in the midterms?”

Carville said, “Not. Yeah, but hell yeah. I mean, this war is going to matter big time. I mean, you know, usually Biden had an excuse for inflation as the pandemic was winding down they had supply chain issues. It took a while, you know, I mean, people blamed him. And that’s okay when you had a man in charge, you get blamed for everything. But actually the rise in gas prices is 100% attributable to the actions of Donald Trump, to there’s no there’s no other external factor. Usually you can muddle something up in politics, demand and supply, okay. 100%. he starts a war price of gas shoots up, consumers get squeezed.”

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