Trump: We Stopped Striking Iran at the Request of Pakistan

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump stated that, “at the request of a very nice group of people from Pakistan, who are very close to Iran,” we stopped military strikes on Iran.

Trump said, “They have no deck. … The only thing they have going is the fake press. They know how well we’re doing militarily, and then, at the request of a very nice group of people from Pakistan, who are very close to Iran, I didn’t go that final — they said, could you stop? We’re going to make a deal.”

He continued, “And we really had the confines of a deal, no nuclear, they were going to give us the dust, nuclear dust, everything we wanted. And every time they make a deal, the next day, it’s like we didn’t have that conversation. And that’s taken place about five times. There’s something wrong with them, actually, they’re crazy. And you know what? Because of that, they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

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