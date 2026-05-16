Dem Rep. Bera: ‘A Lot of Democratic Regulation’ Blocks Housing Affordability

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said that “there’s a lot of Democratic regulation that actually gets in the way” of housing affordability and that should be an area for bipartisanship. Bera also said that there has been bipartisanship on the housing package in Congress.

Bera said, “[O]n the regulatory environment, there’s a lot of Democratic regulation that actually gets in the way, some of the zoning laws, some of the NEPA and CEQA — CEQA requirements in California. That’s a place where Democrats and Republicans certainly should work together. You see Rep. French Hill (R-AR) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on the Financial Services [Committee] coming together to put a housing package together.”

Host Dasha Burns then cut in to ask, “You think Democrats are ready to look differently at regulation?”

Bera answered, “I think the package that we might vote on as early as next week is going to have broad, bipartisan support.”

Bera also said that, in Sacramento, there is vacant land that should be given to developers to build on.

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