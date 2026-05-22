Homan: ‘I’m Sick of the Threats from Some of These Out-of-Touch Democrats’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Trump border czar Tom Homan took a jab at Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo for saying she would make ICE jail a “prison for American Zionists.”

Homan called her an “idiot,” adding that the Trump administration was enforcing laws as they were enacted.

“I also want to ask you about this, because there’s been a lot of attention on this Democrat down in Texas, and she’s a House candidate, and there’s been a focus on the antisemitic part of her comment, rightfully so,” guest host Kayleigh McEnany said. “But there’s another portion of her comment. She said this: If she’s elected, she’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. There was an attack on ICE officers in Texas. She wants to lock them up alongside of Jewish men and women in this country, that’s what it sounds like.”

Homan replied, “She’s obviously an idiot. Bottom line is, bring it. I’m sick of the threats from some of these out-of-touch Democrats. We’re enforcing the laws they enacted. We’re not making this up, and we’re going to keep enforcing law. You can threaten lawsuits and arrests all you want. We’re going to keep doing the job the American people voted President Trump, who I believe is one of the greatest presidents of my lifetime.”

“We’re going to keep doing that for the American people from the Oval Office to do, to enforce immigration law, especially against those who are public safety threats and national security threats,” he continued. “So keep the threats going, you’re not going to stop us. We’re going to keep pushing ahead. We’ve got the most secure border in history of this nation because of President Trump’s leadership. We have record arrests, record removals, and we got put on the gas. You’re going to see more, and we’ll keep doing it. So, threaten all you want, you’re not stopping what we’re doing.”

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