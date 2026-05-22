President Donald Trump is “ending a war that Iran has had against us for 47 years,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the possibility of the Iran War having a negative impact on Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

Host Mike Slater said he did not believe the Iran War is a dealbreaker for the midterms, but he acknowledged that many Democrats hope it is one.

“I think there are some conservatives who are very, very upset at this Iran situation,” he said, asking the senator what she would say to the conservative voters who say this is not what they voted for.

“We did not vote for more endless wars. In ending a war that Iran has had against us for 47 years — they have killed or injured thousands of Americans — and bringing this to an end, getting that enriched uranium out of Iran, so that our children and our grandchildren are not faced with a nuclear powered Iran where they have a nuclear warhead, that is a worthy goal, bringing an end to that,” she said.

“When you look at the axis of evil — Russia, China, Iran, North Korea — who’s the biggest purchaser of Iranian oil?” she asked, pointing to China while making the case that Iran is a common denominator when it comes to America’s adversaries.

“And then you look at what Iran has done, working with Russia. Where has Russia gotten the drones they’ve used in Ukraine? They’ve gotten them out of Iran, and Donald Trump has said we’re going to put an end to this, so that is his goal,” Blackburn said. “I respect that. That is his goal.”

The senator continued, “We all want to bring this to an end. We want the price at the pump to come down. We want to get that enriched uranium out of Iran and have it turned over to the International Atomic Energy Agency. We want this globe to be a safer place. We want the United States to be a safer place. I want the great state of Tennessee to be a safer place.”

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