Donalds: Our Enemies Are Trying to Destabilize with Propaganda, Antisemitism, Bigotry ‘Will Fundamentally Destroy’ U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated that the far left and far right are starting to align on policy ideas that, along with “outright bigotry and antisemitism,” “will fundamentally destroy the United States of America.” And argued that hostile nations are using free speech and social media “to destabilize the political foundations of our country.”

Donalds said the far left and far right “are starting to share some policy ideas, even when you get past antisemitism. And I think it’s important for the American people to understand that the policy views, and by the way, the outright bigotry and antisemitism, that will fundamentally destroy the United States of America.”

He continued, “I also personally believe that we have countries who are not our friends who are using our social media apparatus and the freedom of speech that Americans — not just enjoy, but that Americans have a constitutional right to protect and maintain — I think they’re using that to destabilize the political foundations of our country. Because you’re not going to beat us economically, you’re not going to beat us militarily. But if you destabilize us politically, culturally, that’s how you can unwind the United States. And I think we have foreign actors who want to see [the] demise [of] our country.”

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