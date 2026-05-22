Los Angeles residents and a prominent local boutique are reacting to claims that Carly Kimmel, the sister-in-law of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, complained about pro-Spencer Pratt cookies sold at a longtime Brentwood grocery store.

The California Post reported that Carly Kimmel, who is married to Jimmy Kimmel’s brother Jonathan, was accused in a viral social media post of complaining about “Vote Pratt” cookies sold by Vicente Foods, a family-owned Brentwood grocery store that has been open since 1948. Jonathan Kimmel worked on Jimmy Kimmel’s show for years, according to the report.

The accusation was amplified by Kitson, a Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle boutique whose celebrity clientele has included Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale, Angelina Jolie, and Janet Jackson. Kitson said it “spoke to a reliable source” who confirmed the complaint came from Carly Kimmel.

Kitson also posted photos of the cookies and an image of Carly Kimmel’s Instagram account, writing, “Attacking a small business seems to run in the family.” The boutique added, “It’s worth noting that the last two cases involving bakeries and freedom of speech ended with the bakeries winning in the Supreme Court. Go on Carly’s Instagram and tell her how you feel.”

Vicente Foods describes itself as a family-owned grocer specializing in “the finest meats, the freshest produce and fair prices throughout.”

Social media commenters criticized the allegation, with one writing, “Imagine crashing out over cookies,” and another asking, “What is wrong with the Kimmels??”

Others praised the grocer. “I encourage everyone to go buy something from the bakery to show your support for this small business owner!” one commenter said. Another wrote, “Vicente Foods has been my go to store for 40 years. I even bought those awesome cookies weeks ago when they first came out.”

Pratt also reposted a message from user @therossg, who wrote: “Just picked up a dozen @spencerpratt cookies. Or as my wife calls them “Carly Cookies.” If Kimmel family members are trying to stop these from being sold, that means he’s winning.”

The allegations involving Carly Kimmel come after an April 28 Breitbart News report that Jimmy Kimmel repeated his joke about first lady Melania Trump looking like an “expectant widow,” which he said referred to the “age difference” between the Trumps and “the look of joy we see on her face” when they are together. The report noted that Kimmel’s monologue aired just days before 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, charged through a metal detector and shot at a Secret Service agent before being tackled and taken into custody. Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump.

Kimmel said there was no “big reaction” until he faced a “Twitter vomit storm” and calls from the first lady for him to be fired. Melania Trump accused Kimmel of “hateful and violent rhetoric,” saying his remarks were “corrosive,” while President Trump called on Disney and ABC to fire Kimmel and said the matter was “far beyond the pale.”

On May 4, Breitbart News reported that Kimmel joked about former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rising from “the grave” days before Giuliani was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Kimmel made the remark before playing a clip of Giuliani calling him “maybe one of the most distasteful human beings in this country” and “an incompetent jackass.”