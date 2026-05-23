Gottheimer: Harvard’s ‘Continued to Fail’ on Antisemitism ‘Like It’s Their Strategy’, Need to Look at Their Foreign Funding

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that “Harvard has continued to fail miserably” on antisemitism and “It’s almost like it’s their strategy. So, we’ll have to dig down and figure out what’s gone on there and where the money is coming from from out of the country.” But other schools like Penn, Vanderbilt, Emory, and schools in Florida did a good job.

Gottheimer said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:25] “[W]hen you have antisemitism up — antisemitic incidents up 70% since October 7, since the attacks — the terrorist attacks on October 7, there’s a reason for it. And part of it, as [Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)] just said, is, you have, whether it’s going on on college campuses or online, this is intentional. There’s money being spent to divide us, to attack religious freedom, and to spew hatred targeted at many communities in our country. And, again, that’s not by accident, right? You’ve got Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, very aggressively, online, encouraging — to try to drive wedges in our country, and they use TikTok and other platforms to do it. It’s anti-American sentiment, it’s hatred against groups like Jews and Catholics, it’s Islamophobia. By the way, it’s across the board. And there is a strategy here. But we’re seeing the results. And when you have that on college campuses, when you push this disinformation to our kids, year after year, you see what happens.”

He continued, “And, hey, listen, places like Florida, universities there did a great job standing up to it, and I really praise them for it. A lot of schools, like Vanderbilt and Emory, others, did the right thing. But you’ve got plenty of places that failed miserably.”

He further said that “some places, like the University of Pennsylvania and others have turned it around. Harvard has continued to fail miserably, right? It’s almost like it’s their strategy. So, we’ll have to dig down and figure out what’s gone on there and where the money is coming from from out of the country.”

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