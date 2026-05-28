Booker: Trump’s Immigration Enforcement Is ‘Chaotic, Cruel and Corrupt’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement was “chaotic, cruel and corrupt.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Senator, you went inside the facility yesterday. You said it is a moral stain in our nation. What did you see? What did the detainees tell you?”

Booker said, “Well, remember this is being run by a private corporation that showered Republicans with cash. Have $1 billion operation. So it is a private, for profit prison now profiting off of people’s pain. Inside, the conditions were insufficient and unacceptable. From lots of complaints about medical conditions, not getting the proper treatment from women, not getting the proper gynecological care when they were in severe crisis. And obviously, we’re hearing complaints about the food and more. Remember, these people are New Jersey’s neighbors. There are people in there that I talked to that have been in our country not years but decades, who have American children and grandchildren who have committed no crimes. A majority of the people there have committed no crimes. And so this is a problem and a moral abomination on multiple levels.”

He added, “I now see again, this is a president with a chaotic, cruel and corrupt, immigration enforcement. And we’re seeing the epicenter now moving to Newark, New Jersey.”

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