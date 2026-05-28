GOP Rep. Huizenga Touts Gas Tax Holiday

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) argued for a federal gas tax holiday.

The Michigan Republican called the proposal “temporary” and urged his home state to follow suit.

“Congressman, in your district in Michigan, I’m sure that you’re hearing a lot of talk about energy prices and pump prices,” host Cheryl Casone said.

Huizenga replied, “Yes, absolutely, 100% and what, that’s one of the reasons why, frankly, I’ve called for a gas tax holiday, you know, the federal side of this is 18.5 cents, but in Michigan, we’re one of the highest, it’s 52.5 cents, I mean, that’d be over $0.70 a gallon if, if I believe we would do the right thing, and the state of Michigan would do the right thing, and have a temporary gas tax holiday while this is getting sorted out, and I think whether it’s Bessent or Kevin Hassett right there talking about this, I think they’re right, you know, we, you look at how the U.S. has become far more self-sufficient when it comes to energy, but the world still needs a free and open passage through the Straits of Hormuz, that’s going to affect that world energy.”

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