Israeli Ambassador to U.S.: Iran Can’t Be Allowed to Keep Its Centrifuges

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter said that Iran has “1,700 centrifuges” capable of producing enriched material imminently, and those “have to be dismantled as well or at least completely taken out of the ability to be reconstituted.”

Leiter said, “[T]he best case scenario would be that they actually open it up as a result of any deal and turn it over, by inspectors that would come in, experts that would come in and assess that all of it has been removed. But it’s important to point out, they have 1,700 centrifuges that can produce nuclear weapons tomorrow — enriched material, I should say, tomorrow. So those have to be dismantled as well or at least completely taken out of the ability to be reconstituted.”

Earlier, he said that “we’re very confident, at the end of the day, if we have a deal of that nature, rather than going back to kinetic activity, it’s going to include a complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

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