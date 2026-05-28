Raskin: Trump Engineered a ‘Collusive, Fraudulent Settlement on the Country’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice’s so-called anti-weaponization fund was a “collusive, fraudulent settlement.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I’d like you to comment on the judge’s motion to this judge. And then that, the notion that rule 60 here could be the crucial lever, for the judge in this case, to use.”

Raskin said, “Well, it was a true act of public service on behalf of these former judges to step forward, to say that this would truly be a fraud, not just on the court, but on the country to let this go through. And Trump knew that he was about to lose that case, as the judge had called for a hearing on May 20th. As to the question of whether or not it was a collusive lawsuit. And then when he could read the writing on the wall, they pulled out of the suit and then engineered their collusive, fraudulent settlement, on the country. So now the judges are saying the judge should just reopen the case. She’s got the power to do. Bring it back. Nullify this fraudulent settlement and put an end to the whole charade at this point.”

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