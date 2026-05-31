Booker Claims ‘Concerns’ over Graham Platner — ‘That Guy Has Questions to Answer’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said controversial Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner “has questions to answer.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: One of the marquee Senate races, of course, is in Maine, where the Democratic nominee, presumptive nominee, is Graham Platner. And a lot of allegations against Graham Platner, including the very latest, a controversy that The Wall Street Journal has reported on, alleging that Platner’s wife, Amy, flagged sexually explicit texts between Platner and a half dozen other women to the campaign during the vetting period. And in a video posted on X, his wife Amy said, they love each other deeply, they have a great marriage, and they’ve been getting counseling. But let me ask you, do you have concerns with the weight of all these controversies that it may jeopardize Democratic hopes to get that Senate seat in Maine?

BOOKER: Yes, I have concerns. That guy has questions to answer. And that’s what campaigns are for. But when I go all over New Jersey and see hundreds and hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans losing their health care and millions more seeing their health care costs go up, as I have families who say I can’t afford gas for my car and child care for my children, I know that so much is riding on Democrats taking control of the Senate. That this election, if we do not get the votes necessary to take care of the House and the Senate, we will continue to have an out-of-control president.

And I’m going to tell you right now is he is a lame duck president. He’s becoming more and more dangerous. Just look overseas at the war we’re in, the lives being lost, the billions being spent, and now he is shamefully trying to crawl back and try to get us back to where we were before the war even started. This man is dangerous, and it’s time that we take back the Senate. And that’s what I’m focused on.