Pence: Trump Should Drop ‘Deeply Offensive’ Anti-Weaponization Fund

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund was “deeply offensive.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You’ve heard about the president’s $1.8 billion fund, the so-called anti-weaponization fund, to pay people who say they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted by the government. It’s tied up in the courts right now. But, Mr. Vice President, should the government, in any instance, compensate people who attacked law enforcement officers on January 6?”

Pence said, “Well, look, I think that the weaponization fund is a bad idea from the start. And, I would encourage the administration just to drop it. Look, the Justice Department has the ability to settle cases like they did with a pro-life family who was put upon during the Biden administration, got us a well-deserved seven-figure settlement this week.”

He added, “But let’s get rid of this fund. I mean, it’s deeply offensive to me that you could have a fund that could even possibly compensate people who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol on January 6. And I think that’s broadly held by most Republicans and most Americans.”

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