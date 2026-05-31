Emily Blunt Is ‘Terrified of AI’ and Refused to Use It on Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

Emily Blunt rejected using artificial intelligence (AI) when filming a pivotal scene in Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day, saying she is terrified of the creative medium.

The production follows a Kansas City TV meteorologist, played by the British actress, who is suddenly overcome by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while taping a weather segment live to air.

Josh O’Connor plays a whistleblower determined to expose government secrets about alien lifeforms.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Variety reveals host Sean Evans asked Blunt about a particular scene in the not-yet-released movie that sees her character speaking in an alien language.

She explained why she was not interested in harnessing AI to achieve the effect:

It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating. There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds.

Instead, London-born Blunt opted to record the sound organically, embracing “weird sounds” she made, including ” humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing” all while keeping it real and untouched by any AI generated noises.

Strategically placed mics allowed the sound team to capture everything they needed, the 43-year-old Hollywood favorite affirmed: “The sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”

While the extent of AI use in Hollywood remains unknown at this time, as Breitbart News reported, Morgan Stanley recently predicted that the burgeoning technology could potentially cut costs by as much as 30 percent.

The most common use of AI is seen in enhancing special effects and dubbing voices in Hollywood, with most creatives objecting to its use as a creative tool.

Disclosure Day is set to hit theaters June 12. The film also stars Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.