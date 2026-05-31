Pence: Trump ‘Departed’ from Conservative Agenda

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump had “departed” from the conservative agenda.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Senator Lindsey Graham was on this program several weeks ago. He told me the Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump. Is the Republican Party the party of Donald Trump?”

Pence said, “Oh, I don’t think there’s any question about the president’s popularity. I give him all the credit in the world for the hold that he has on Republican voters. But I maintain to you that it’s because of the president’s commitment to take on the radical left in our four years and also ever since. But I think what’s lesser known right now is the way the second Trump administration has departed from the conservative agenda that we governed on. This conservative agenda has defined the Republican Party since the days of Ronald Reagan and before. That’s an agenda of American leadership, limited government, free-market economics, and the right to life. And on a number of those issues, the president’s been good. I want to give him credit for securing the border, extending tax cuts and standing with Israel. But when you say an administration with broad-based tariffs, nationalizing American businesses, questioning and pulling back from our allies, as they endure the brutal assault in Eastern Europe from Russia. I think that I think Republicans would do well to take some time to reflect on what we believe again and take that message to the American people.”

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