Dem Sen. Kim on Graham Platner: I’ll Work with Anyone Fighting Against Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said he would work with anyone who wanted to fight against President Donald Trump when asked about Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who’s embroiled in controversy amid allegations of adulterous behavior.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about the Senate race in Maine and The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reporting that last August, Democrat Grand Platinum’s wife told his campaign about sexual text messages she had found between her husband and other women early in their marriage, and they were married in 2023. The Times says Platner exchanged messages with as many as a dozen women, and his campaign said no. It was up to six. In a statement, Platner’s wife said she feels betrayed by the campaign aide who revealed the information and that the couple went to counseling. Do you have concerns about Grand Plattner?”

Kim said, “Well, first I’ll say is, you know, I’ve been very much focused on the crisis in my home state, so I haven’t been able to focus as much on this. But right now, you know, this information’s out there with any campaign in the country. And, you know, the character and the transparency about the different candidates is going to come out. That’s part of the campaign. And the voters will decide what it is that they ultimately think in terms of their ability to trust those candidates.”

Bash said, “What do you think?”

Kim said, “Well, look, right now for me, like I have not met him, I’ve never talked to him yet. But what I hear from people in New Jersey and around the country is that they don’t trust the U.S. Senate right now, led by Republicans, as we are about to go back into session this coming week. And what they are pushing on is, you know, 60 to $70 billion more for ICE, for CBP, for immigration. They want that to stop.”

Bash said, “So do what it takes to elect Democrats regardless?”

Kim said, “I will work with whoever the people of Maine elect, but I hope that they elect somebody that is going to stand up to this president. Work with me to be able to fight back against, you know, all these dangers.”

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