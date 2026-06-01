Boxer: Collins Voting 96% with Trump Could Be More Offensive than Graham Platner

Monday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) voting with President Donald Trump 96% of the time might be more offensive than Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s costrovesarys to voters.

Boxer said, “Well, I think the truth is the truth. This is extremely offensive. It’s ugly. And, you know, I feel terrible for, for his wife. I do think, however, where we are at this moment in history, you have to look at what’s more offensive. What he did there that he’s apparently worked out with his wife. It’s ugly. It’s got to be acknowledged. But what else is offensive to me if I’m in Maine and it’s a blue state and you know, Susan Collins, who I liked personally, but politically I was always so disappointed with her.”

She added, “What I want to say about that is what’s more offensive, this personal ugly side, or the fact that Susan Collins has voted 96% with Donald Trump? And what’s at stake here is people’s health care, affordability, this economy, jobs, threats to democracy. The fact that we’ve got, you know, Susan Collins voting with this guy at 96% of the time. So it’s up to voters. What is more offensive? It’s a tough choice. But I think at the end of the day, considering where we’re at as a nation, Democrats still have a chance there.”

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