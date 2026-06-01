Ian Andre Roberts, the illegal alien who served as the Des Moines, Iowa, Public Schools superintendent, has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges earlier this year.

Late last week Roberts was sentenced for making false statements to gain employment in the United States and illegally possessing a firearm. Roberts is likely to be deported to his native Guyana after serving his sentence.

As Breitbart News reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Roberts in September 2025 as he had a final deportation order from a federal immigration judge that was issued in May 2024. When Roberts was arrested, agents found $3,000 in cash in his government-issued vehicle along with a hunting knife and a loaded handgun.

At the time of his arrest, Roberts was serving as the school superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools after being chosen by the school board in July 2023. The school board, at the time, praised Roberts for being “passionate about instructional excellence, diversity, equity, inclusion, and innovation in education.”

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed Roberts’ lengthy criminal rap sheet dating from before he became the school superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

According to DHS, Roberts faced criminal charges for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a forgery instrument, and possession of a forged instrument in New York in July 1996.

Then in November 1998, Roberts was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in New York. That charge was dismissed in July 1999.

Years later, in November 2012, Roberts was convicted of reckless driving, unsafe operation, and speeding in Maryland.

In February 2020, Roberts faced charges for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded firearm in his home, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree weapon charges.

Two years later, in January 2022, Roberts was convicted in Pennsylvania for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.