Watch: ‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin Blasts Los Angeles’ Decline Under Karen Bass, Backs Spencer Pratt for Mayor

Doug Ellin, creator of the popular HBO series, Entourage, is voting for Spenser Pratt for L.A. Mayor not because Spenser is necessarily a savior, but because sitting Mayor Karen Bass was such a tremendously dangerous failure and he feels it is long past time for a change of leadership.

Ellin appeared on Billy Bush’s Hot Mics podcast this week and ripped L.A. Mayor Bass to pieces while urging Los Angeleans to vote for Spenser Pratt.

As the pair began to talk about the election, Bush asked Ellin if he feared for his career in Hollywood for advocating for Pratt. Ellin replied that he simply didn’t care what Hollywood thought about his support of Pratt because he has children and his priority with his vote is to choose the person who will be better at making L.A. safe for his kids. And Karen Bass is not that candidate.

“You know, one of the reasons I worked so hard for so many years was to give my children a better life,” Ellin said. ” So all I care about is keeping them safe and giving them opportunities for the future. So whatever anybody thinks about what I have to say is meaningless to me.”

Still, Ellin added that even those liberal people “who will fight you if you say you like Donald Trump” are “fed up with what’s going on in L.A.”

Ellin went on to say that Karen Bass, Gavin Newsom, and the Democrat status quo have destroyed Los Angeles.

“So [Donald Trump] has nothing to do with anything I’m talking about. I am not a Donald Trump fan. I did not vote for him,” Ellin explained. “Um, and I’m not going to sit here and tell you Spencer Pratt can save LA. What I can tell you is the status quo is destroying it and we need to try something different.”

Both Bush and Ellin then ripped Karen Bass for flying off to Ghana, Africa, just as the winds and threats of fire were hitting.

“She went to Ghana for the inauguration of the president of Ghana,” Bush said. And Ellin replied, “I don’t know how anyone could say anything else, but that should be disqualifying to ever be in public office again. And I don’t know what the mayor of Los Angeles has to be in Ghana for ever during her time here. And again, I’m not going to change the political system, but I don’t think local mayors should be traveling out of the country while they’re being paid by us.”

Bush remind listeners that Bass even campaigned for office ahead of her first term promising never to go overseas while serving as mayor of L.A.

“Don’t forget part of her election promises part of when she was campaigning, she promised, I will never leave the country. I will always and she left the country five times in the first term,” an exasperated Bush said.

Bush also pointed out that Karen Bass lied during the recent debate with Pratt when she said the winds were too strong for water-dropping helicopters early in the disaster. Pratt disagreed and said the winds were below 40 MPH, but Bass said Pratt was lying.

“Spencer Pratt brought up in the debate that happened on May 5th or May 6th. He said, ‘Look, the winds on the first two days were below 40 miles an hour right off the bat,’ so we could have gotten [the helicopters]. She said, ‘Oh, no, they weren’t. They were over a 100. He’s lying.’ And this, fact check, they were under 40 miles an hour,” Bush said. “So you absolutely could have gotten water out of the Palisades Reservoir with your own choppers instead of having to go fly over to Encino and grab them and get them over. Totally ill-prepared.”

Bush also slammed Bass for leaving for Africa just as the disaster was gearing up and leaving her useless deputy mayor — Brian K. William who Bush said was on house arrest for making a bomb threat at the time — thereby leaving “nobody” in charge during the destructive fires.

Bush also noted that Bass has far more problems than just her failed leadership during the Palisades Fire. “And then the list of, you know, uh of you know, police shortages and homelessness and the missing $2 billion and uh all the NGO fraud, it goes on forever. the safety in the streets, the the the drug addiction problem, the potholes, the it’s the infrastructure. It goes on and on and on. I’m so worried, Doug, that if Caruso can’t do it, and somehow Spencer can’t do it, is it totally unfixable?”

Ellin then slammed Bass and Gavin Newsom for telling voters for years that there are no problems — no homelessness issues, no crime problems — but now, just when they want to get re-elected, suddenly they are admitting there are problems and are now claiming they have solutions. But they have none, and it’s time for a change, he exclaimed.

“They’ve told us there is no problem for years. So, now they want to win again, and we have to just stand up and try to do something else,” Ellin said of Bass and Newsom. “And do I wish Rick Caruso was running again? Of course I do. But right now, the person who is speaking to me, who is saying the things that I want to hear, um, is Spencer Pratt. Then I have to pray he can implement those things, you know, which is very difficult here.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston