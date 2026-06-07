Warner: Bill Pulte as DNI Is a ‘National Security Threat’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said incoming acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte was a “national security threat.”

Warner said, “I didn‘t think Trump could still surprise me, but he literally shocked me. And I think all of my Republican colleagues on the intel committee by picking somebody with literally no security background. As you pointed out, he didn‘t even have a security clearance. As a matter of fact, the job description, because this position was created after 9/11 to coordinate all our 18 intelligence agencies, was supposed to be somebody with national security. It was written in the law. Once again, Trump completely ignores that.”

He added, “And the idea that his only asset in terms of President Trump‘s eyes is that he abused his power when he was head of the mortgage regulatory agencies by giving up confidential information on mortgages of Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook at the Fed, and to James, the New York attorney general. What did he then do in terms of giving up confidential information, having access to all of our nation‘s top secrets? It‘s mind-blowing. And the notion as well that he could stay in this job no matter what Trump says until after the election. And we know Donald Trump wants to try to interfere in our elections, see his own words about Republicans taking over voting in certain states, giving this guy who will simply roll over or do whatever is. I think it‘s a national security threat. I think it is a choice that even my Republican friends agree is a disaster.”

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