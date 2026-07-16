Video: Actor Richard Gere Claims Trump Has ‘Caused So Many Deaths’ — ‘But It’ll Be Over’

Left-wing actor Richard Gere went on the attack against President Donald Trump once again this week, and called him a “rogue” president who has “killed people.”

Gere recently sat for a series of interviews with podcasters, bloggers, and media outlets to flog the second season of the Paramount+ series, The Agency, in which he plays the director of the CIA’s London office. In one of the interviews, Gere tore into Trump.

“He’s a rogue personality who’s destroyed so much. He’s hurt so many people, he’s caused so many deaths,” Gere exclaimed without offering any evidence. “But it will be over. He’s an old man, he’s a damaged personality. You can see, he must have had a horrible childhood to be the man that he is now. But that will be over.”

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In another interview during that same press junket, Gere seemed to advocate for the CIA and other American agencies to act independently from our political leadership. Sky News posted a clip in which Gere seemed to lament the swings in policy that the CIA and the U.S. State Department face when a new president takes command.

“What they have to go through as U.S. presidents and administrations change,” he said, adding, “This world of the espionage continues — presidents come and go, Trump will go, at some point. [Our intel agencies] continue to function. They are the continuity, the kind of continuity consciousness, really, and culture.”

In this, Gere was seen praising these intel agencies for doing whatever they want without the guidance of the political leaders that we elect to exert that control.

Gere, of course, is one of the far, far left celebrities who seems to find a reason to attack Donald Trump in nearly every interview.

Just in the last few weeks, for instance, Gere exclaimed that he was “ashamed” to be an American thanks to Trump’s stance on illegal aliens, and called Trump a “maniac” who is running a “dictatorship of monsters.”

The unhinged actor also railed at Trump in December for what the president “has done to this country.”

In other comments, Gere has called Trump and his voters a “dark presence” who have “almost destroyed this country” because they oppose the actor’s far-left ideals. He has blasted Trump as a “thug” and a “bully.” And he has criticized Trump’s strong stance on legal immigration policies.

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