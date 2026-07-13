Howard Dean: SCOTUS Making ‘Stuff Up’ to Let Trump Do Whatever He Wants

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said the Supreme Court was “just making this stuff up” to let President Donald Trump do whatever he wants.

Host Ari Melber said, “The politics of this, at a base level, are when corruption wins, and you can look at other countries, it becomes more common, when corruption is too costly or loses, there’s still some people doing it the same way that some people are always going to be a part of the criminal element. Can you speak to that deterrence? Do you think the courts are finally, perhaps after delay, helping draw that line?”

Dean said, “I think it’s bald partisanship in the courts. If you get right-wing people in a certain circuits, Trump gets what he wants. And that was designed. That’s been a 20-year effort on the part of the right wing with billionaires, participating in recruiting right-wing judges and ramming them through, as the leader of the Republican Party did in the Senate. And so they’ve manipulated the judicial system to get the results that they want. But there are some very good judges and thoughtful judges, including some Trump is appointed. They must have gotten through a screening somehow, because he doesn’t believe in competent people. He only believes in obedient people. So I don’t give up on the judiciary. But I do think it’s broken. Because the Supreme Court has invented these crackpot theories like unitary presidency. You know, all this stuff to basically let Trump do whatever he wants. They’re just making this stuff up, and that’s what they got put there to do over the years.”

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