Thune: ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’ for Lindsey Graham’s Sister to Serve as Interim Senator

On Monday, on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said it “makes a lot of sense” for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister as interim senator.

Earlier on Truth Social, President Donald Trump posted, “I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Host Dana Bash said, “President Trump just posted on Truth Social a few minutes ago that he wants the South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, to appoint Senator Graham’s sister, Darlene, to serve as interim senator. I know that that is solely up to the governor. And you don’t have, a vote, but you do have an opinion. What is your opinion?”

Thune said, “I spoke to Darlene yesterday. I spoke to, Governor McMaster yesterday, and they’re going to be announcing something later today, and I’ll let them. I’ll let the governor make an announcement about that. But, that certainly, in my view, makes a lot of sense, I think, and in many respects, it would be a way of, extending, Lindsay’s legacy here and, certainly something that, if that’s what they decide to end up doing, I think there’d be a lot of support for him.”

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