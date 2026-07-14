Booker: Trump’s ‘White House Is For Sale’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) shockingly took a shot at President Donald Trump by proclaiming that his White House was for “sale.”

Booker said, “This DOJ has unraveled our investigatory powers into things like this in order to focus on doing Donald Trump’s willingness and have shown their willingness to sell their authority. For example, there’s a whole area that I’m focused on with too much corporate concentration. No oversight for these mergers. The DOJ was actively investigating a merger. He goes out to dinner with some of the parties. That’s stunning and then comes back and countermand recommendations. He was getting to not allow the merger. And now they’re merged and is part and parcel with this president stands for which is the White House is for sale.”

He added, “So this is what my colleagues need to understand. First, they’re coming for people on the left. But once you once you are willing to break laws, once you’re willing to weaponize the Justice Department to think that you in some way. And we know this, with what we saw with the fed, they have no bounds whatsoever. This is not about left or right, this is about what’s right and what’s wrong. And he is a danger to our democracy. He’s a danger to our elections. He’s a danger to anyone who’s abiding by the rule of law and standing up for principle.”

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