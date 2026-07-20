GOP Rep. McCormick: Trump Being ‘Measured’, Not ‘Unrelenting’ with Iran, Looking at Gas Prices, Int’l Relations

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that President Donald Trump is doing a tit for tat with Iran that’s “measured” and “he’s trying to weigh how this effects inflation, gas prices, and a bunch of international relationships” instead of just being “unrelenting” like McCormick thinks we should.

Host Blake Burman asked, “So, do you think he’s waiting until after the election, the President?”

McCormick answered, “Right now, we’re going tit for tat. If you look at it, they attack us, we attack them, but it’s measured. I’m a big Clausewitzian warfare guy. … I believe in dominance. We are the dominant world superpower. These guys are not. I would have been unrelenting to the end. But the President has a lot more information that I don’t have and I can’t speak to that. But, once again, he’s trying to weigh how this effects inflation, gas prices, and a bunch of international relationships, which I don’t have to deal with. I’m kind of idealistic when it comes to dominating this horrible Tehran regime that’s evil.”

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