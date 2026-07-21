Van Hollen: Trump Administration Has ‘No Idea What They’re Doing’ in Iran

On Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a regular critic of President Donald Trump, claimed the Trump administration did not know what it was doing in Iran.

Van Hollen said, “I went into that hearing very worried about the future course of this war and our country and I came out even more worried because it’s very clear the secretary of defense and the Trump administration have no idea what they’re doing. And this is a very dangerous moment for the country because they’ve never decided what their true objective is. It changes by the day. As I said at the hearing, you know, Donald Trump told the country back in March that we’d won. When I asked the secretary about that. He said, well, what the president really meant was we are able to hit their military really hard. Well, there was never a question about whether the United States military could do a lot of damage to Iran, but that is a long way from winning. And this secretary of defense keeps saying we’re going to win, but he won’t tell us what his real objective is. At the very end of the said, it was about ending Iran’s nuclear program.”

He added, “And I pointed out, Chris, that he had told the country just last year, and this is almost an exact quote, that we had obliterated Iran’s ability to produce any nuclear weapons, which clearly, would mean that their whole purpose here, would be meaningless. So the bottom line is, this is a very dangerous moment for our country and the American people are paying the price.”

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