Wesley Clark: Iran Can Only Keep Control of Strait by Getting Us to Not Finish by Striking Our Allies, Bases

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) said that disrupting the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s biggest asset, but when it comes to controlling the Strait, “the only thing they can do is try to drive us away from finishing the job. And they’re trying to do that by striking our friends and neighbors in the region and our bases in the region.”

Clark said, “I think there is a strategy that can be applied to bring this to a successful set of negotiations, and maybe a conclusion, and that is you’ve got to go after the most important asset that Iran has, and that’s its control or its ability to disrupt traffic on the Strait of Hormuz. So, if you can go after that militarily, you take out the radars, the missile sites, the control centers, the harbors, the boats, the roads that let them replace these assets, and so forth, you isolate that coastline from Iran’s own ability to reinforce it, you’ve got something there that’s got real leverage. The Iranians know this, because that’s why they’ve escalated. They can’t defend it, so they’re going after their neighbors across the Gulf and our bases in some of those countries, because they can’t protect their own coastline from us.”

He added, while talking about the Strait of Hormuz, that “they know that this is a losing battle for them. The only way they can — the only thing they can do is try to drive us away from finishing the job. And they’re trying to do that by striking our friends and neighbors in the region and our bases in the region.”

Clark also stated that Iran has to be isolated from other nations like Russia, China, and Pakistan aiding it and we need to get a strategy and stick with that strategy.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett