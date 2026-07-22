Olive Garden Becomes Center of Voter ID Battle over ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass’ Rule

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about voter ID.

Marlow said, “If you would like to have the never-ending pasta pass, there’s one thing that you’re going to need if you want to collect your fetuccini alfredo.

It’s an ID. You need to have an ID to get the pasta at Olive Garden, but not to vote in American elections.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo