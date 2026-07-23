Auchincloss: Likely Need to Accept Limits on Hormuz Navigation, Then Keep Peaceful Status Quo ‘Until There’s a New President’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) argued that we will have to accept a status quo that is worse than before the war, where navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is “going to have to be a negotiated transit, probably, rather than a truly free and open navigation” and the Congress should “prevent this president from signing disastrous MOUs like he tried to a month ago and just persist a peaceful status quo until there’s a new president who can actually clean up this mess.”

Auchincloss said, “I’m a realist on this one. I think the status quo is going to be worse than it was before this war. This president has messed it up so bad that he has now yielded to a new, hardened and hardline regime another strategic deterrent, which is chokepoint control over the Strait of Hormuz. There needs to be a negotiation that ensures some type of navigation through that Strait, but it’s going to have to be a negotiated transit, probably, rather than a truly free and open navigation like it was before the war.”

He added, “And then Congress needs to prevent this president from signing disastrous MOUs like he tried to a month ago and just persist a peaceful status quo until there’s a new president who can actually clean up this mess.”

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