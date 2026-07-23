A couple tragically lost their only two children after their 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were thrown overboard in a boating accident that involved their grandfather hitting a channel marker off the coast of New Jersey.

Sigmund and Jennifer Golabek lost their daughter, Mya, and son, Sigmund, during a family boating trip on Sunday night, after the children’s grandfather, Steven Schneider, struck a channel marker in Barnegat Bay, State Police told NJ.com.

The crash sent the young siblings into the water off Berkeley Township, where they were recovered by their 63-year-old grandfather, but were later pronounced dead after being sent to a local hospital.

The children’s 64-year-old grandmother, Laurie Schneider, was also aboard the family’s 30-foot Tidewater 280 vessel.

The channel marker was fully functioning and its lights were working when the boat crashed into it around 9:00 p.m., Berkeley Township Councilman James Byrnes told News 12 New Jersey.

“The firemen jumped right in” to try to save them, Byrnes told the outlet. “The one child had a life jacket next to him. Of course, with CPR being performed, they’re going to remove it.”

A State Police spokesman told NJ.com that the boat accident is still under investigation as of Thursday morning.

“Born on April 6, 2017, Mya Bella Golabek entered this world and brought a light that touched everyone around her,” the girl’s obituary read. “In her 9 beautiful years, she filled the lives of her family and friends with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.”

Mya’s family remember their daughter as “a sweet, fun-loving girl who loved being active and had a competitive spirit that shined in everything she did,” and who had a “beautiful smile, kind heart, and joyful personality made her someone truly special.”

“She had a way of bringing happiness wherever she went and making those around her feel loved,” the obituary continued. “Although Mya’s time on Earth was far too short, the love she shared and the memories she created will never be forgotten.”

Mya also played softball and basketball, and loved swimming, spending time at the beach, crabbing, crafting, and drawing.

Sigmund — whose nickname was “Siggy” — was born on November 29, 2018, and had “filled the hearts of his family and friends with laughter, love, and memories that will be cherished forever,” the boy’s obituary read.

“Siggy was a sweet, shy, but adventurous little boy with a big imagination and a personality all his own,” the family added. “He loved the excitement of basketball, baseball, the fun of swimming, and the adventures that came from the things he loved most.”

“He had a special love for Sonic and dinosaurs, which brought him so much happiness and showed his playful imagination,” the obituary continued. “Siggy was a true momma’s boy who shared a special love and connection with his mother.”

“Siggy also shared his first name with his father, creating a special connection they would always carry with them,” the family wrote. “Their special handshake was a little tradition that was uniquely theirs and will forever remain a treasured memory.”

Both of the children’s obituaries went on to state, “A sibling bond is a love that lasts forever. Mya and Siggy were not only brother and sister, but best friends who shared laughter, adventures, and countless memories.”

“Now they continue their journey together, hand in hand, carrying their love beyond this world and leaving behind a beautiful reminder of the unbreakable bond they shared,” the siblings’ family added.

The children are survived by their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as three of their great grandparents, and several great aunts and great uncles.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.