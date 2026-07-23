GOP Sen. Young: ‘Long Way Away’ from Goals on Iran’s Nukes, IRGC ‘Really in Charge’ by ‘Many Accounts’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said that it appears that “we’re a long way away” from achieving our goals on Iran’s nuclear program and so there will be higher prices. He also stated that the IRGC is, “by so many accounts, really in charge of the country” and getting into their heads might help.

Young said that “the number one goal of this conflict, we can’t lose sight of, and that is to secure the nuclear materials, remove them if possible, and then establish a verifiable enforcement regime for whatever political settlement might ultimately be agreed upon. It looks like we’re a long way away, and there [are] going to be elevated prices that flow throughout our economy on account of the heightened energy prices and lingering uncertainty, and that, of course, is something we’re feeling at home.”

He added, “If we can get into the minds of the IRGC leadership, which is really — by so many accounts, really in charge of the country, but also to the dear leaders’ mind, then, perhaps, we can get them back to the table and change their risk calculus as it relates to coming up with a negotiated settlement.”

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