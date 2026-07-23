Gallego: Hegseth, Trump ‘Are Just Absolute Idiots’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump “absolute idiots.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “I want to ask you about, a story we just saw that I really find head scratching. The Department of Defense has subtracted and lowered the number of U.S. deaths in combat in Iran from 18 to 14. They have subtracted by four. Now, the reason they have done that, according to the reporting here, that’s on the New York Times, three military officials said that one reason behind the change was that the Trump administration decided to remove four service members killed this past weekend from the list, three in Jordan and one in northern Iraq, because their deaths occurred after President Trump declared a ceasefire in the war in April. What do you think of that?”

Gallego said, “The only reason they’re doing this is so the president can have this arbitrary number that he could point to and say like, no, not that many people died but the other day, these are kids that are dying. These are somebody’s husband, somebody’s daughter, or somebody’s wives that are dying right now. And you have these very small men, both in Pete Hegseth and this president and everyone around him there are more willing to actually fudged numbers then to actually deal with the reality that got us into a stupid war. They don’t know how to get us out of the stupid war. And because of them a lot of young men and women are going to die because these guys are just absolute idiots. And are more selfish and more worried about their own personal ego then safety of these men and women.”

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