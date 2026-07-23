Raskin: If Dems Win Majority We Will Stop Trump’s ‘Prostitution of Our Government’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said if the Democrats win the majority, they will pass laws to stop President Donald Trump’s “prostitution” of government.

Host Chris Hayes said, “A drumbeat of headlines about what is unquestionably the most corrupt American administration in my lifetime and possibly ever.”

He asked, “I guess the question here is like, what are the steps? Right? I mean, obviously there’s no there’s no oversight that’s going to happen now. But and we don’t know if laws have been broken. There is a kind of incredible brazenness, this whole thing, it’s flagrant. What what do you see as your role if Democrats win back a majority in Congress?”

Raskin said, We’ll look, first of all, we’re not sitting on our hands now. We when we learn of these things, we do everything in our power to get all the information we can. And when we go out on TV or we go out in the public and newspaper articles are published, we then hear from whistleblowers, people on the inside who understand exactly how various, rip offs and schemes like this, are taking place. So, we’re gathering the information we can, even though we don’t control the gavels now. But, if and when we win and we, you know, begin to restore the rule of law, we will get to the bottom of exposing all of this corruption, and we will not be afraid to follow the path of accountability for anybody who has violated any existing laws or regulations.”

He added, “And if they’re simply, you know, violating the norms of the country and things that people would have thought completely outrageous before, then, we’re going to have to move, and we probably will have to move to legislate to prevent this kind of raw and rampant corruption and prostitution of our government.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN