Dem Sen. Murphy: We Should ‘Unilaterally End the War’, Which ‘Probably Leaves Iran in Control of the Strait’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Moment,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that if he were in charge of the situation in Iran, he “would unilaterally end the war, and that’s not going to be a great outcome, because it probably leaves Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz for the time being.”

Guest host Jonathan Lemire asked, “It’s well known you disagreed with the decision for the president to start this conflict. But take it — considering where we are now, the hand the president has, if that was you sitting in the Oval Office, what would your next steps be?”

Murphy answered, “Well, I would unilaterally end the war, and that’s not going to be a great outcome, because it probably leaves Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz for the time being. But there doesn’t seem to be any way to remove Iran’s control of the Strait by extending the war. That’s just going to get more people killed. It’s going to expand the conflict. Since Trump restarted the war a second time in the last two weeks, a new conflict has broken out between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and it now appears that we may be on the verge of, not just the Strait of Hormuz being closed, but the Red Sea being closed as well. So, the president just needs to end this conflict and accept the messy situation that will likely emerge. Hopefully, some of our Middle East allies, our Gulf allies, our European allies can come in, potentially enter negotiations with Iran to reopen the freedom of navigation. But Donald Trump and his real estate buddies are not going to cut that deal. They are incompetent. The war is making us less safe, it is making the economy even more difficult. And the answer is just to stop the war.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett