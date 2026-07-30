Schiff on Dem Socialists: I Only Care if They’re ‘Willing to Challenge’ System, I Think ‘Most’ Don’t Buy Into DSA’s ‘Extreme’ Bylaws

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to polling on Democrats identifying as democratic socialists by saying that “I don’t think that most Americans that say they want to associate with the Democratic Socialists of America are buying into what the bylaws of that organization say, which is pretty extreme.” And “for me, the most important thing is, are they willing to challenge a system which is not working for a majority of Americans? Are they willing to do bold things to make the economy work and bring down costs? If they are, they can call themselves whatever they like, as far as I’m concerned, they have a place in the Democratic Party.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “We’ve got a new poll out here at CNN tonight, which finds about — just over a third, actually, of Democrats now identify as democratic socialists. 59% of them, right? So, 60% are younger than the age of 45. Are you on board with this? Do you see this as — accept this, that this is where your party’s going, and are you good with it?”

Schiff answered, “Look, I think we’re a big tent party. I think we should be a big tent party. And I would rather be in that big tent in the majority than be a smaller party that is stuck forever in the minority. And I don’t think that most Americans that say they want to associate with the Democratic Socialists of America are buying into what the bylaws of that organization say, which is pretty extreme. I think they like Mamdani. I think they like some of the other people who are running under that banner. They think they’re changemakers, they’re attacking the status quo, they’re charismatic figures. I think that’s what’s attracting their interest. And, for me, the most important thing is, are they willing to challenge a system which is not working for a majority of Americans? Are they willing to do bold things to make the economy work and bring down costs? If they are, they can call themselves whatever they like, as far as I’m concerned, they have a place in the Democratic Party.”

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