Dem Rep. Chu: Lack of Affordable Care Act Subsidies Making Costs Rise, Part of What’s ‘Causing People to Suffer the Most’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) said that “the Affordable Care Act subsidies were not renewed. As a result, people are paying two to three times higher for their Affordable Care Act insurance premiums.” And that, along with other healthcare provisions, are what “is causing people to suffer the most, because healthcare is the most precious thing that people have and need.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “So, if the economy is not doing well, what would be — and you sit on the Ways and Means Committee, the powerful Ways and Means Committee that deals with spending and taxes there — what would be the first thing you would want Democrats to do, the very first thing, if they take control of Congress?”

Chu answered, “Oh, clearly, I would reverse the cuts to healthcare. The big, ugly bill — which they called the big, beautiful bill — cut 15 million people off their healthcare from Medicaid, and, of course, the ACA, the Affordable Care Act subsidies were not renewed. As a result, people are paying two to three times higher for their Affordable Care Act insurance premiums. That is the thing that is causing people to suffer the most, because healthcare is the most precious thing that people have and need. And the fact that people are currently now being cut off is alarming. In fact, eight million people are already cut off from their Medicaid.”

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