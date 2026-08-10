Dem Rep. Keating: We’re Doing ‘Capitulation’ in Iran Due to ‘Reality’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) argued that with Iran, “What you’re seeing is the beginning of a capitulation that is reality here” from the U.S.

Keating said that “the president is finally shifting and I think dealing with reality. … The reality has set in. I hate to say it, as an American, but he has to retreat from where he is. What you’re seeing is the beginning of a capitulation that is reality here. Number one, he’s moved away from the nuclear issue. He’s now said, in the last few days, that he’s not going to negotiate that. He’ll, rather, just use the military alternative in the future. You’ve seen, in terms of the regime change issue, I’ve talked to Gulf partner leaders, and they have told me that there has been a hardline shift there with the Revolutionary Guard, the strong military force is now calling the shots in Iran. They weren’t calling it to that extent before. And you’re seeing things occur in the region around him where defense pacts between Pakistan and Turkey and Saudi Arabia, leaving the U.S. out of this, have been occurring.”

He continued, “So, this is reality. It’s sifting in. It’s — I suspect, politically, he’ll declare victory, and, at the same time, be in a retreat from that position.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett