Graham Nordone Says Gas Prices a ‘Little High,’ Predicts Trump Will ‘Get Us Through This’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC), a candidate in tomorrow’s Republican U.S. Senate primary in South Carolina, said affordability remains a concern for her state’s voters.

She also said that President Donald Trump will be a part of the solution to lowering those prices.

“When you talk to voters out campaigning, what are the things that they talk the most about when they talk about those economic strains?” co-host Charlie Hurt said.

Graham Nordone replied, “They talk about affordability. They talk about gas prices. They talk about the price of groceries. They talk about the cost of healthcare. I have two daughters with serious health issues, so I know how it feels to pay outrageous medical bills. It’s a struggle. It can easily bankrupt a family. So those are challenges that I think most — I think that’s a challenge that most South Carolinians —

Hurt asked, “Do you find the voters commonly link that to the current war in Iran?”

Graham Nordone said, “I stand with President Trump. You know, national security is of the utmost importance. We have to protect our nation. I realize that the price of gas is a little high right now, but I think President Trump is going to get us through this and the price of gas will eventually come down. So I’m just going to support him, and I believe in him when it comes to dealing with Iran.”

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