Ty Cobb: AG Blanche ‘Would Readily Seize Voting Machines and Ballots’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb claimed Attorney General Todd Blanche “would readily seize voting machines and ballots.”

Cobb said, “I mean, basically we all know Todd Blanche is going to do whatever the president asked. That’s his history. And keep in mind that Todd Blanche drafted that order, not the senators. And the word smithing in it is very, very clear. It doesn’t, it’s really not worth anything more than a press release. It has no legal force, in effect. In fact, the agreement between the president and his family, with regard to the fund and with regard to his IRS immunity, says it can’t be revised without the signatures of all the parties. So that document has no force and in fact, it was pure theater. Blanche will find a way to do whatever the president wants with regard to rewarding the violent insurrectionists of January 6th.”

He added, “I think Blanche, unlike Bill Barr, would readily seize voting machines and ballots, and I suspect he’ll be asked to by the president. I think he’ll be asked to perpetuate the slush fund and find a way to get those funds to the violent insurrectionists. And I think that you will see Blanche as point person when, in January of next year, a Democratic House should be sworn in, working with Mike Johnson to prevent that.”

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