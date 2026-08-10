Ty Cobb: Trump Is Consolidating His Power Like Hitler in 1934

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb claimed President Donald Trump is consolidating power like Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in the summer of 1934.

Host Erin Burnett said, “We just got this image. The man swearing him in is Judge Emil Bove. Now, I remember seeing him quite a few times when I was at Trump’s, trial with Stormy Daniels in lower Manhattan. Bove and Blanche served together on a Trump personal criminal defense team. So they were there. FBI Director Kash Patel, Stephen Miller were there, the White House deputy chief of policy, they were there. So what do you see when you see this picture? Again, noting that this is what they chose of an entire event to release to all of us?”

Cobb said, “Well, I think there was a summer night in 1934 when Hitler consolidated his power, surrounded by Himmler, Göring and Goebbels. This is reminiscent of that, to me, because you’ve got Blanche and Beauvais, who saw the president through a trial that resulted in 34 felony convictions. You’ve got Stephen Miller and Kash Patel. I think that is the axis of evil that we’re up against.”

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