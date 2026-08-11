Dem Rep. Goodlander: Only Options in Iran Are Bad War or Bad Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) argued that the only two options in Iran are “One to continue a war that has been bad for the American people, and the second option being stomaching a deal that will be bad for the American people.”

Goodlander said, “I’ve been thinking today, being an O’Donnell, you might remember this old Irish joke of a hapless tourist wandering along the Irish countryside, he happens upon a farmer and asks, how do I get to Dublin? And the farmer looks at him and scratches his head and says, if I were trying to get to Dublin, I wouldn’t start from here. And that, to me, really sums up the situation that President Trump has put us in. He’s left us with two horrendously bad options: One to continue a war that has been bad for the American people, and the second option being stomaching a deal that will be bad for the American people. And no reasonable person, no commander-in-chief truly in command and honoring the Constitution would put our country in this situation.”

She continued, “And now is the time for serious people, not for semi-negotiating or low-keying it, as the President has said, it’s a time for serious people to actually rally the world around our cause. And that is, unfortunately, not what we have, and that’s the tragedy of the situation, that you go to war with the president that you have, and we have never had a more ineffective and dangerous president.”

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